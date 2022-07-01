The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,494 shares of company stock worth $52,077,527. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $215.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.43. The firm has a market cap of $326.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

