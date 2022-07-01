Xponance Inc. Acquires 502 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $216.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.25 and a 200 day moving average of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

