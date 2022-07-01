Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Expedia Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $289,152,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.37. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.37 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.85.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

