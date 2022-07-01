Xponance Inc. Acquires 155,964 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 326.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRO opened at $22.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.