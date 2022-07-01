Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $987,000 Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after buying an additional 899,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,627.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 129,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 952.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,654,000 after purchasing an additional 120,685 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $147.08 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $6.45. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 39.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

