Xponance Inc. Buys 1,150 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $110.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.78.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

