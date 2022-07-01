Xponance Inc. Buys 25,585 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 339.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,331,000 after acquiring an additional 155,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after buying an additional 514,803 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,058,000 after buying an additional 206,078 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after buying an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after buying an additional 2,088,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $137.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.57. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

