Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,224 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,403,000 after acquiring an additional 186,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 893,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 841,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $118.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.