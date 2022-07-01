Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $272,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 73.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $1,912,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

ENPH stock opened at $195.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 166.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.05.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

