Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Decreased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $24.37 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

