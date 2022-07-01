Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,449 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $8,808,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.