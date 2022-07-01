Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE DGX opened at $132.98 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.90.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.