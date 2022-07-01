Xponance Inc. Acquires 387 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Workday by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Workday by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Workday by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Workday by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $139.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,163.17 and a beta of 1.41. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.23.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,663,799.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,977 shares of company stock worth $23,706,521. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.