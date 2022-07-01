BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 327 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.26. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

