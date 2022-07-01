BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 1,666 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 132.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000.

SCHG stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

