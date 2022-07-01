Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Prologis by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Prologis by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.54.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.41 and its 200 day moving average is $147.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.