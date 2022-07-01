Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.32. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

