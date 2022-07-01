BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
AVGO stock opened at $485.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $196.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.
Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.
In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
