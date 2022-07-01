Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 31.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Duke Energy by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $107.21 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

