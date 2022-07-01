Xponance Inc. Sells 37,763 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,763 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP opened at $166.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.77 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.92.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

