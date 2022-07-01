Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $20.46 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

