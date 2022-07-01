First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,384 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,891,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,297,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,736,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,804,000 after acquiring an additional 923,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,179,000 after acquiring an additional 760,174 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

