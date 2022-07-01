Concord Wealth Partners Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cintas were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,924 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,002,000 after purchasing an additional 306,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 20,037.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,903,000 after purchasing an additional 296,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $373.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.42. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

