Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $272.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.55.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

