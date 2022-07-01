Xponance Inc. Has $5.41 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in LKQ by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in LKQ by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

