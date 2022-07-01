Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,027 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.23.

PGR stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $121.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.93.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,251 shares of company stock worth $2,719,357. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.