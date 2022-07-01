Advisor Resource Council Has $146,000 Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,181 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHY. Stolper Co grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GHY opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

