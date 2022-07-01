Xponance Inc. Purchases 645 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,980 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLT opened at $111.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.17 and a 200 day moving average of $143.58. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.71 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

