PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.77 and a 1-year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

