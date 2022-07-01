Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $98.74 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

