Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,583 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,088,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

