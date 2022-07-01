Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $35,889.20 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $35,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,152.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $15,269.52.

On Friday, April 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 458 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $16,552.12.

Shares of NTRA opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,337,000 after buying an additional 355,574 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $379,131,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,917,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,589,000 after buying an additional 456,158 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

