Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

