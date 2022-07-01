Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,741 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,230,000.

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $39.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

