Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 12,727.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $902.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.46.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $88,192.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,023.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 2,500 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,234. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOSL. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

