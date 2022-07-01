Denali Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 300 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CDW by 29.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 103.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $157.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $154.13 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

