Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 347 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

