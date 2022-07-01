KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.