Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 850.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 173,841 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $403,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGP opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $674.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $204.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.