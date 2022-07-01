Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,489,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,382,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 46,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $74.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $138.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

