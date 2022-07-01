Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM opened at $107.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.67. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $747,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,860 shares of company stock worth $6,080,506. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

