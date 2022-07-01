Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 559 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $143.47 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.