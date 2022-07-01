iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $97.49 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

