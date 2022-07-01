Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

