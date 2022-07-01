Credit Suisse Group Cuts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $43.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

