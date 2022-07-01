DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banner in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Banner stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. Banner has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Banner in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

