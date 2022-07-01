Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of GIPR stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.