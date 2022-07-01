Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Shares of GIPR stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.