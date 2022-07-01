Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OHI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.45.

Shares of OHI opened at $28.19 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $32,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

