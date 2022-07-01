Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a market cap of $883.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $27.45.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,760.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 91.5% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 145,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 69,521 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 136.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 89.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 31,198 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

