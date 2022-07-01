Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $20.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $350,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

